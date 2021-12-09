Homicide investigation underway on Wharncliffe
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
One man has died and another has been arrested after an incident in southwest London.
Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Wharncliffe Road South, south of Horton Street, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a 56-year-old man was found inside a buildling with multiple lacerations. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested and was being held in custody.
Police have not released details on charges but say the homicide investigation is in its early stages.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
