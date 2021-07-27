Homicide investigation: Victim found in burned vehicle in Langley identified
The victim of a homicide being investigated in Langley has been identified.
RCMP were called to 82 Avenue near 197 Street at about 7 p.m. on July 20 after reports of a vehicle on fire.
“Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the burned red Ford F-150 pickup,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, of Langley RCMP, in a news release the next day.
Investigators didn't identify the victim at the time, but announced on Tuesday it was 36-year-old Christopher Roy who was found in the vehicle.
Investigators said Roy "was known to police, had a criminal record, and was connected to the current Lower Mainland gang conflict." They also said this appears to be a targeted incident.
"There are associates of Mr. Roy who knew of his activities prior to his death," said Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in a news release. “We ask for those people to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-551-4448.
-
WRDSB apologizes for harms caused by School Resource Officer programThe Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is apologizing for the harms caused by the School Resource Officer (RSO) program.
-
Kirkland Lake resident charged with driving an ATV and an excavator while impairedA 64-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is facing impaired driving and other charges in connection with two incidents this month – one involving an ATV, another an excavator.
-
Motorcyclists charged after attempting to flee police at 200 km/hTwo motorcyclists from Edmonton are facing charges after being caught travelling over 200 km/h.
-
'Hitting us really hard': Sask. First Nation moves into lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreakA First Nation in northern Saskatchewan is moving into a lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
-
NHL news: Canucks goalie Braden Holtby, Oilers forward James Neal set for buyoutsThe Vancouver Canucks have placed goalie Braden Holtby on waivers ahead of a buyout, and the Edmonton Oilers also made a move, placing left-winger James Neal on waivers.
-
Abbotsford crash: Serious collision involving small bus sends multiple people to hospitalPolice are investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Tuesday morning that involved a small bus.
-
Global push to monitor meteor showers led by Western University in London, Ont.London, Ont.'s Western University is leading a worldwide effort to monitor meteor showers and meteorite falls.
-
COVID-19 linked to 'significant' drop in intelligence: researchIndividuals who recovered from COVID-19, including those who no longer had symptoms, exhibited significant 'cognitive deficits,' according to a large study out of the U.K.
-
Vancouver brewery Superflux to open restaurant in downtown VictoriaVictoria’s thriving beer scene is about to get some competition from across the pond.