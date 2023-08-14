Homicide investigators called in after man found dead inside New Westminster home
Homicide investigators have been called in after a man was found dead inside a home in New Westminster on Sunday night.
Just after 9:30 p.m., officers from the New Westminster Police Department were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Quayside Drive for a well-being check, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release issued Monday.
Attending police found a deceased man inside, and deemed his death suspicious.
Investigators said they are currently working to confirm the man’s identity.
“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” Const. Keegan Ayre of IHIT said in the release.
IHIT has taken over the investigation and is working with the NWPD and the BC Coroners Service, he continued.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
-
Key SaskPower generation plant still out of commission after June floodSaskPower is still working to get one of the province's largest power plants up and running more than two months after it flooded.
-
How smart are raccoons? A UBC study hopes to find out by running an experiment in your backyardResearchers at UBC are looking to learn more about how raccoons' brains work, and are hoping Vancouver residents will volunteer to turn their yards into de facto labs.
-
Are you blocked from seeing news on Facebook and Instagram? Here's how to connect with CTV NewsCanadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they've been blocked from viewing the latest news. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for breaking news alerts, and more.
-
Western researchers win women’s health awardTwo London, Ont. scholars, who have never met, have one shared goal: to make women's healthcare better.
-
One suspect arrested, four wanted in assault investigationWindsor police have arrested one suspect and is searching for four others following an assault with a weapon on Church Street.
-
Ontario elementary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargainingOntario elementary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall as in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
-
Canadian warships depart for Indo-Pacific operation, fulfilling promise to increase naval presence in regionThe Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.
-
Two teenagers killed on the weekend in separate ATV crashes in Newfoundland: RCMPNewfoundland RCMP have confirmed that two teens -- one from the province, the other from Ontario -- were killed in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes on the weekend.
-
19-year-old Calgary resident charged with dangerous driving following crash near Bragg CreekA 19-year-old from Calgary has been charged in a collision between a cyclist and a motor vehicle.