Homicide investigators called to Abbotsford home

Homicide investigators have been called to Abbotsford after a body was found in a home in the city Tuesday morning.

The Abbotsford Police Department, in a statement, provided few details on the case but did say one arrest has been made and that the public is not at risk.

The deceased person was found in a residence on the 31000 block of Madiera Place when officers were called to respond to a "suspicious circumstance" around 7:30 a.m., according to authorities.

No information about the victim or how they died was released, nor was any about who was arrested and why.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and anyone with information or dashcam video from the area is asked to call 1-877-551-4448.