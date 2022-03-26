Homicide investigators called to Langley, B.C., after man's death in hotel

RCMP say foul play is suspected in a man's death in Langley, east of Vancouver.

They say officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the Highway Hotel off Highway 1 Friday night and found him suffering life-threatening injuries.

The Mounties say he died while being treated by ambulance service personnel.

RCMP homicide investigators have been called, along with the coroners' service.

The police statement provided no further information.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to contact the RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.