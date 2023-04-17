Homicide investigators called to Pitt Meadows after body found
Homicide investigators have been called to Pitt Meadows after a man was found deceased near Meadowtown shopping centre Monday afternoon.
Images from the scene show a black evidence tent set up under an overpass near one of the entrances to Meadowtown. Police tape can be seen blocking off the perimeter of a field in the area. Access to the shopping area is also blocked, as is the intersection of Maple Meadows Way and Dunn Avenue.
In a news release, Ridge Meadows RCMP said they located a man's body in a wooded area west of the Golden Ears Bridge around noon.
The death is considered suspicious, and the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the scene, police said.
"While it is early in the investigation, the man has been identified and police advise there is no threat to general public safety," Mounties said in their release.
"No names are being released at this time pending notification of the family."
Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to call IHIT at 877-551-4448 or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.
