Homicide investigators were called to a laneway in Surrey Friday night after local Mounties discovered a deceased man there.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 193 Street and 66 Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Police described the incident as a "suspicious death" and said they're in the process of gathering evidence.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called and will be working with the Surrey RCMP's major crime section.

IHIT is scheduled to provide an update on its investigation at 3 p.m. Saturday.

