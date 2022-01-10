Homicide investigators called to Surrey, police incident leads to lengthy road closures

Homicide investigators were called to a Surrey neighbourhood following a police incident that has led to lengthy road closures.

Mounties said they went to 84 Avenue near 140 Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday after a man was found dead inside a home.

"Initial evidence suggests that a shooting occurred at the residence in the morning, but went unreported until the victim was located," Mounties said in a news release.

Indergit Kainth lives next door and told CTV News a husband and wife in their mid-sixties lived at the home for many years, and that they were nice people.

“His name is Brian. He’s a good guy. His wife is also good. Very, very sad,” said Kainth.

Video taken near the scene Sunday showed a long line of police cars and a home behind police tape, terrifying neighbours and catching them off guard.

“We thought the area we came from had a lot more people and a lot more crime. We thought we were moving into a more suitable area for families and growth," said Abigail Bhattacharya, who lives nearby.

“I’d like to know what’s happening in our city, with all the changes that are happening and all the drugs all the time. I am very worried."

Police said traffic would be shut down in the area "for a significant amount of time" while the investigation was underway. The road was still blocked Monday afternoon.

Not many additional details were provided by police, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that it was called in and that one person had died.

While the sirens were loud on Sunday night, neighbours say they did not hear any gunshots from the home.