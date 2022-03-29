Homicide investigators called to wooded area in Langley after man's body found
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Homicide investigators were called in after a man was found dead in a wooded area of Langley Tuesday afternoon.
According to Langley RCMP, officers were called to 208 Street and 74B Avenue around noon.
“Upon police attendance, a deceased adult male victim was located,” says a statement from Mounties.
“Based on the investigative theory, this does not appear to be a random act.”
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was sent in, and the area is expected to be behind police tape for “a significant period of time.”
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).
