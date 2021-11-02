Homicide investigators deployed to deadly shooting in Maple Ridge

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Maple Ridge after a man was shot and killed in a rural neighbourhood.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to 102nd Avenue east of 248 Street at approximately 6:40 p.m. Monday after getting several reports of shots fired.

“Frontline officers arrived on scene to find an injured 57-year-old man, in a white GMC pickup truck,” wrote Const. Julie Klaussner, media relations officer for Ridge Meadows RCMP, in a news release.

The officers tried to save his life, but he died on scene.

The Ridge Meadows Serious Crime Unit is assisting IHIT with the investigation.

“It is still in the early stages of the investigation and at this time, it is unknown if this is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” wrote Klaussner.

Police tape was set up in front of several large residential properties on 102 Avenue Monday night.

A black IHIT tent was positioned next to what appeared to be a white pickup truck near the side of the road.

The motive behind the killing is unclear, including if it’s considered to be a targeted shooting.

“Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or if you have dash camera video, residential, or commercial video surveillance,” wrote Klaussner.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.