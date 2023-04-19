Homicide investigators identify man found dead in Pitt Meadows Monday

Homicide investigators have identified the man found dead in Pitt Meadows Monday afternoon as a 31-year-old homeless man from Maple Ridge.

Randy Semotiuk had not been seen for several days before the discovery, according to a news release from the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT said Ridge Meadows RCMP learned Semotiuk was missing Monday morning and began "proactive patrols in an attempt to locate him."

Around noon, officers found the man deceased in the 19800 block of Lougheed Highway.

"Injuries observed by the members lead them to believe the man was the victim of a homicide," IHIT said in its release.

Police are publicly identifying Semotiuk as the deceased in hopes of furthering their investigation.

"We are at the onset of this investigation," said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the release.

"Investigators will remain in the area canvassing for witnesses and collecting evidence throughout the week, as we work to build a timeline of events that led to Mr. Semotiuk’s untimely death."

Anyone with information who has yet to speak to police is asked to call IHIT at 877-551-4448 or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.