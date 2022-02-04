Homicide investigators identify woman whose body was found in Mission, B.C., park this week

The human remains found in a regional park in Mission, B.C., earlier this week have been identified, homicide investigators announced Friday.

The body found in Cascade Falls Regional Park on Feb. 1 was that of 40-year-old Mission resident Codi Carlyle Rogers, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release.

Investigators are releasing the woman's name and photo in hopes of identifying witnesses who may have seen her in the days leading up to the discovery of her remains, IHIT said.

“We do not believe the homicide occurred at the Cascade Falls Regional Park,” said Detective Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi, in the release.

“It is important that anyone who came in contact with Ms. Rogers in the days leading up to February 1, 2022, to come forward.”

Homicide investigators are also looking to speak with friends and associates of Rogers as they work to build a timeline of her activities in the days before her death.

Police said they believe the suspicious death was an isolated incident and not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“We want to assure the community that there is no ongoing risk to the public at Cascade Falls Regional Park,” Dhesi said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.