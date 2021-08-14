Homicide investigators on scene of stabbing death in Whistler, B.C.

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the ski resort town of Whistler to investigate a stabbing death.

“Sea-to-Sky RCMP responded to the Whistler Medical Clinic after a male had attended suffering from a stabbing,” reads a statement from IHIT.

“Police arrived and learned the 26-year-old victim had died as a result of his injuries.”

With the help of witnesses, police located and secured the crime scene, on the 4100 block of Village Green, near the heart of Whistler village.

“The victim, who has been identified, was not known to police and is not believed to (be) associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” continues the IHIT statement.

A photo from the scene shows two RCMP SUVs parked next to the end of Village Green road, which is cordoned off with police tape.

Investigators say they believe there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident, in what is normally a peaceful resort community. There is no known risk to the public,” said Cpl. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in the statement.

“Investigators believe there may have been witnesses in the area who have information, including cellphone videos and pictures, as well as dash cam footage,” he said.

Anyone who was in the area of Whistler Green between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 is asked to contact IHIT immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated.