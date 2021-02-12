Burnaby RCMP say a man has died after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood Thursday night.

Officers were called to McKee Street near Gilley Avenue at about 10 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from what they described as “serious” injuries.

A man could be seen being taken into the emergency room on a stretcher not long after.

He appeared to have a chest wound and was hooked up to multiple medical devices.

Paramedics used a bag-valve mask to try and help him breathe.

Burnaby RCMP confirmed to CTV News early Friday morning that he did not survive.

He has been identified by homicide investigators as Neal Pratap, 44.

Heavily armed officers, investigators in full forensic suits, and dozens of police cruisers responded to the crime scene.

A large area around McKee Street remained behind police tape Friday morning, and police say the area will be cordoned off for a while still.

Investigators told reporters Friday morning that the incident does not appear to be random, but that there are no known links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict at this time.

Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said officers were not far from the area investigating a fatal shooting just a over a week ago.

"Right now there's nothing to suggest that these two incidents … are related," Jang said.

"We don't believe this was random. Whether it was targeted or not, that's under investigation."

Jang said investigators need to speak to witnesses and said they should contact IHIT.

"Our job right now is to find the shooter," he said. "We need anyone with information to please come forward."

IHIT is in the 6200-block of McKee St, #BurnabyBC this morning for a new homicide. A man was gunned down in the area last night just after 10pm.