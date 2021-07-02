Homicide investigators searching for Jeep driver in January shooting

Investigators now say a man shot to death in west Edmonton in January wasn't the intended victim, and are looking for the driver of a vehicle believed to be connected.

Police released on Friday a description of a vehicle believed to be connected to the Jan. 17 killing of 49-year-old Dion William McCallum.

Investigators are calling a red 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee a suspect vehicle, and have asked the public for information about the owner or driver of such a vehicle connected to suspicious activity near 105 Avenue and 157 Street that morning.

McCallum's death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy. In January, investigators said they believed it was a random shooting.

"Following further investigation, homicide detectives do not believe the victim, Dion William McCallum, 49, was the intended target of this murder," EPS said in a statement on Friday.

Those with information are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.