Homicide investigators seek witnesses to fight at Surrey mall

Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses to an incident inside a Surrey mall last month that led to a man's death.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release that the "physical altercation" took place around 8:30 a.m. on June 7, in the rotunda at the Surrey Central City mall.

Police said two men were involved in the fight outside the Tim Hortons. One of them, Andrew Doucette, was injured and taken to hospital.

After a few days, Doucette's condition worsened and he died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators did not say exactly when Doucette died, but noted that the Surrey RCMP Serious Crimes Unit was notified of his death on June 17.

IHIT assumed conduct of the investigation on June 21, and has been working with Surrey RCMP and the BC Coroners Service on the case. Police said they have also received help from Surrey Central City security in their investigation.

“We are looking to compile a fulsome accurate account of what happened,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee, in the release.

Investigators said video surveillance from the mall shows several bystanders who were in the area before and after the incident. They're asking anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation to contact them.