Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says

The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.

Police received a report about the death of the baby around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 from the High Prairie Hospital, RCMP revealed Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted on the baby on Tuesday, and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

The infant’s father told CTV News Edmonton his son had been attending the day home for about a month when he died.

RCMP did not provide any information about suspects or arrests in the case.

He said he hasn’t been told what caused the baby’s death.

High Prairie is about 368 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.