Homicide on Manitoba First Nation 'not a random incident': RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a homicide on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, which they say doesn’t appear to be random.
The investigation began on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., when the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) responded to a shooting outside a home on the First Nation. A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The MFNPS contacted the RCMP for help.
The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Unit, and Emergency Response Team are in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation for the investigation.
Police note the homicide does not “appear to be a random incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-843-7701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
