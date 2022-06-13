Homicide on Osoyoos Indian Band under investigation: RCMP
Mounties in B.C.'s Okanagan are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in a small community over the weekend.
Police said they were called at about 4 a.m. Sunday after a 61-year-old man was shot on Pine Ridge Drive on the Osoyoos Indian Band.
While someone who knew the victim tried to help him, the man died by the time first responders arrived.
"We are in the very preliminary stages of investigation, and will continue to canvass the area for witnesses and video surveillance," said Insp. Brent Novakoski in a news release Monday.
"It is far too early to make any concrete determinations but early indications are that this was not a random shooting; however, we will continue to let the evidence guide us as we continue to investigate."
Police said they're still gathering evidence. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should call investigators at 1-877-987-8477.
-
Popular Belle River staple up for sale as owner retiresBelle River landmark Mr. Biggs Sports Bar and Eatery is up for sale.
-
Day camp spots in Waterloo region in high demandFinding a spot at a local day camp may be a challenge if you’re not already registered.
-
Head-on crash in Prince Albert leaves person deadA 72-year-old person is dead after a crash Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
$1M in drugs and cash seized in interprovincial drug bustPolice have charged four people and seized more than $1 million in drugs and cash after officers in Edmonton and Ontario busted an interprovincial drug-trafficking network.
-
Mansion built into West Coast bluff for sale for $20MWhat may have been seen as a challenge for some builders became an opportunity for those involved in the construction of a mansion on a rocky property in West Vancouver.
-
Half-brothers find each other after more than 70 yearsIt’s not unusual to greet family at the airport. But for Bob Huson, this welcome is unlike most.
-
Edmonton Oilers sign depth forward Brad Malone to two-year, two-way dealThe Edmonton Oilers have re-signed depth forward Brad Malone to a two-year, two-way contract.
-
Charlottetown bicycle community says new roundabout could be dangerous to cyclistsA major intersection in Charlottetown is set to be replaced with a roundabout. The city says it will improve traffic flow, but cyclists say it will cut them off.
-
Halifax identifies 4 parks in HRM for homeless to stay long term, some advocates say it's not enoughThe city of Halifax has identified four parks in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) where people without a home will be allowed to pitch a tent and stay long term.