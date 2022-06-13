Homicide on Osoyoos Indian Band under investigation: RCMP

Mounties in B.C.'s Okanagan are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in a small community over the weekend.

Police said they were called at about 4 a.m. Sunday after a 61-year-old man was shot on Pine Ridge Drive on the Osoyoos Indian Band.

While someone who knew the victim tried to help him, the man died by the time first responders arrived.

"We are in the very preliminary stages of investigation, and will continue to canvass the area for witnesses and video surveillance," said Insp. Brent Novakoski in a news release Monday.

"It is far too early to make any concrete determinations but early indications are that this was not a random shooting; however, we will continue to let the evidence guide us as we continue to investigate."

Police said they're still gathering evidence. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should call investigators at 1-877-987-8477.