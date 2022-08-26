Homicide section investigating death in west Edmonton

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in west Edmonton on Friday.

Officers responded to a call about a disturbance at an apartment at 102 Avenue and 158 Street around 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an injured man in his 30s.

EMS was called, but the man died at the scene.

The homicide section has been called in to investigate.

An autopsy has not been scheduled yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.