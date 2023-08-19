Homicide section investigating death near Whyte Avenue

Edmonton police are calling a man's death near Whyte avenue early Saturday morning suspicious.

Police found the dead man, as well as a woman with serious injuries, near 101 Street at about 3:15 a.m.

They were responding to a weapons complaint in the area.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she remained in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, according to Edmonton Police Service.

An autopsy for the man has been scheduled for Monday. Homicide detectives are in charge of the investigation.

They are asking for security or dash camera footage taken in the area between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Anyone with footage or other information is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.