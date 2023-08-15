Homicide squad investigating after pedestrian killed in Moss Park hit-and-run

The homicide squad is now on scene after a pedestrian was fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle late Monday night in downtown Toronto.

The collision, which Toronto police are investigting as a suspicious death, happened on Sherbourne Street, just north of Queen Street East, shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said that a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area in what they are describing as a four-door silver sedan.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that they are now in the preliminary stage of their investigation and are working to determine how the yet-to-be IDed victim ended up on roadway and the involvement of driver who fled.

This is the city's 40th murder of the year.

Sherbourne Street remains closed in both directions from Queen to Shuter streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.