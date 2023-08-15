Homicide squad investigating after pedestrian killed in Moss Park hit-and-run
The homicide squad is now on scene after a pedestrian was fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle late Monday night in downtown Toronto.
The collision, which Toronto police are investigting as a suspicious death, happened on Sherbourne Street, just north of Queen Street East, shortly before 11 p.m.
Police said that a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle fled the area in what they are describing as a four-door silver sedan.
In a tweet, Toronto police said that they are now in the preliminary stage of their investigation and are working to determine how the yet-to-be IDed victim ended up on roadway and the involvement of driver who fled.
This is the city's 40th murder of the year.
Sherbourne Street remains closed in both directions from Queen to Shuter streets.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
More to come. This is a developing story.
-
Former Barrie dentist found guilty of disgraceful, unprofessional, unethical conductDr. Adam Chapnick was stripped of his licence for at least five years by the Royal College of Dental Surgeons, who found the Barrie dentist guilty of disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional and unethical conduct in late April.
-
Metro asks Ministry of Labour for help as grocery chain worker strike nears third weekMetro is asking the Ministry of Labour to get involved as the strike of thousands of grocery workers at almost 30 stores in the Toronto area nears a third week.
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacueesThe City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
-
Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation ordersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
-
4,800 properties on evacuation alert as wildfire grows outside West Kelowna, B.C.Thousands of people living in and around West Kelowna, B.C., were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday night due to the McDougall Creek wildfire raging outside the community.
-
'Not bad bears': Churchill seeing increase in polar bear sightingsPolar bear sightings are on the rise in Manitoba this year.
-
-
-
Two new cases of mpox in OttawaOttawa Public Health is investigating two new cases of mpox in Ottawa, the first cases in the capital in 10 months.