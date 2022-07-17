Homicide suspect arrested, Sunday

The search for a homicide suspect in Grey County has ended.

Police said 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum was "armed and dangerous" but the homicide was "an isolated incident."

They wouldn’t elaborate on the exact relationship between victim and suspect.

Police were called to a shooting near Durham, early Friday morning where they discovered the body of a 62-year-old near Walter’s Falls.

** Homicide Investigation Update **#GreyBruceOPP have successfully arrested Kodie HEARSUM. The West Grey Police and the O.P.P. wish to thank the public for their assistance. No further information can be released at this time. pic.twitter.com/ijv2H7qkZa