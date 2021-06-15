Homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous may have been in Winnipeg Monday: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP said a homicide suspect who remains at large may have been in Winnipeg on Monday.

In a tweet Tuesday night, RCMP said Eric Wildman is still considered armed and dangerous, and may have been in the city June 14th.

RCMP also released a description of the suspect's vehicle.

In the tweet, Mounties said Wildman may be driving a grey, 2020 Chevy Equinox, with Manitoba licence plate: KGE 368.

On Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said officers were searching the property of 34-year-old Eric Paul Wildman in the RM of St. Clements.

Mounties said Wildman is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if seen.

RCMP said Wildman is a suspect in the homicide of Clifford Joseph.

“RCMP investigators further determined from the evidence that Wildman is a suspect in the homicide of Joseph,” RCMP said in a statement. “The RCMP continues to try to locate Wildman and take him safely into custody.”

RCMP added they are also searching for Wildman in Winnipeg.

Manitoba RCMP search a property (pictured here) on June 15, 2021, which belongs to Eric Paul Wildman, a suspect in the homicide of Clifford Joseph. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

Late Monday, RCMP revealed they were investigating the disappearance of Joseph, 40, as a homicide. He was reported missing on June 7, with his truck found abandoned in a rural area off of PTH 44 East.

Joseph has not been located. On June 11, RCMP said the investigation into his disappearance was suspicious, and investigators said Wildman was a person of interest in the disappearance.

Wildman’s vehicle was recovered on June 11 and was searched on June 13 after RCMP received a warrant. Firearms, police tactical equipment, police patches, and other items resembling police clothing were allegedly found during the search. Officers said it is “undetermined” if Wildman has any additional police-related clothing, equipment, or firearms.

(image source: Manitoba RCMP)

Wildman has been charged with unsafe transportation of a firearm and possession of a prohibited device without a licence. There is a warrant out for his arrest on those charges. The charges have not been proven in court.

Wildman is described as six-foot-two, weighing 170 pounds, and has blue eyes. He was last seen on foot in the East Kildonan area of Winnipeg, and is known to frequent both Winnipeg and the RM of St. Clements.

Anyone with information on Wildman is asked to call 911 or the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Jeff Keele.