Homicide suspect surrenders following standoff with police
Editorial Producer - CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
Simon Stones
A homicide suspect has been arrested following a standoff with Winnipeg police on Wednesday.
Police said they arrived at a home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue around 2 p.m.
The suspect, who police said was not armed, surrendered to officers at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Police told CTV News the homicide in question was not in relation to the Dec. 9 death of Anthony Sinclair, but declined to provide further details on the suspect.
No injuries were reported.
Police said more information will be provided Thursday.
