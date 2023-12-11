Homicide team called in after person found dead in vehicle in Surrey
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Homicide investigators have been sent to Surrey after a person was found dead in a vehicle Sunday morning, according to authorities.
The Surrey RCMP, in a statement, says officers were called to the 12100 block of 62 Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of a "suspicious vehicle" and found a "deceased person" inside.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case in order to "determine the circumstances of the death and if criminality was a factor," a news release from the the detachment's continues.
IHIT, in a social media post, said the scene has been secured and that there is no public safety risk.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-551-4448.
