Homicide team called in after person found dead in vehicle in Surrey

Homicide investigators have been sent to Surrey after a person was found dead in a vehicle Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Surrey RCMP, in a statement, says officers were called to the 12100 block of 62 Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of a "suspicious vehicle" and found a "deceased person" inside.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case in order to "determine the circumstances of the death and if criminality was a factor," a news release from the the detachment's continues.

IHIT, in a social media post, said the scene has been secured and that there is no public safety risk.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-551-4448.