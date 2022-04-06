Homicide team called to investigate shooting in South Surrey

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to a home in South Surrey after a shooting that sent a victim to hospital with critical injuries early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say the shots rang out at a detached house on 24 Avenue and 152A Street around 1:30 a.m.

“I heard one gunshot go off and then a couple minutes later, I heard a girl scream,” said neighbour Wendy Poustie.

“Five minutes after that, I just saw a car coming from there, zooming up here real fast,” she recalled.

Surrey RCMP said officers responded to the shots and found a 33-year-old man injured. He is not expected to survive "due to the serious nature of his injuries," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release.

A man who lives inside the home told CTV News he’s one of four tenants who rents a bedroom there.

He says he was woken up to the sounds of two gunshots.

When he entered the common area of the home he said a woman was ducking for cover and screaming for someone to call 911.

He didn’t see the victim, but believes it was one of his roommates.

“Based on initial information this does not appear to be a random act,” wrote Munn.

One detached house was put behind police tape and several RCMP cruisers were parked outside the property.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time,” wrote Munn.

Neighbourhood resident Tamara Peppar told CTV News she heard a gunshot, though she didn’t know what it was at the time.

"It makes me scared," Peppar said.

Surrey has seen a troubling spike in gun violence, with 28 reports of shots fired this year and three confirmed deadly shootings, including one less than a week ago.

“Any time we see an increase in any kind of violence, whether it be gun violence or otherwise, it is extremely concerning,” Munn said. “Police are continuing targeting those individuals who take in drug and gang violence and activity.”

She said there has been an increase in the demand for illicit drugs, and an increase in the number of drug-related deaths.

“Generally speaking, violence accompanies all levels of the drug trade,” the officer explained.

Munn also said that spikes in gun violence can come at different times of the year. She said in 2021, Surrey saw spikes later in the year.

Police have not established a motive in the most recent shooting, but some people living in the area have concerns.

“Nobody likes having it close to home, especially when you have a little one with you. But what do you do?” said one neighbour, who did not want to be identified.

Another neighbour, Christian Flores, said the incident has him questioning his family’s safety.

“Is it still a safe place?” he asked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.