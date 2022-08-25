No apparent gang ties in Wednesday night homicide in Surrey, B.C., authorities say

Homicide investigators say there's no indication a "suspicious death" in Surrey, B.C., this week is linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.

The victim was found in medical distress at his home in the 18800 block of 76 Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, and later succumbed to his injuries despite the efforts of first responders.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it was called to take conduct of the case because of "the nature of the injuries," but has not provided any further details about how the man died, or whether the incident appears to have been targeted.

Investigators have identified the victim as a 47-year-old man, but said they won't be releasing his name until they can notify his family.

"We are still in the early stages of this investigation," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release.

"Officers have been working throughout the night to locate witnesses who could help shed light on this situation. At this time the motive is unknown."

IHIT said it is working in partnership with Surrey RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and the RCMP's Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

Authorities asked any potential witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area of the homicide between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. and has dash cam video, to contact IHIT at 1-877-5551-4448.