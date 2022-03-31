Homicide team called to suspicious death in Port Coquitlam

Homicide investigators have been called to Port Coquitlam to look into what they're calling a "suspicious death."

Coquitlam RCMP were called to a home in the 3100 block of Coast Meridian Road in Port Coquitlam Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT did not provide many details on the nature of the initial call, saying only that frontline Mounties and paramedics had been called to the home for a sudden death, and found a 41-year-old deceased man.

"Parties involved in this altercation are believed to be known to each other," IHIT said in its release.

Homicide investigators were in the area on Thursday completing "priority tasks" and working closely with Coquitlam RCMP, IHIT said.

“Our investigators are in the evidence collecting stages,” said Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi, spokesperson for IHIT, in the release.

“We are working closely with BC Coroners Service to gather evidence to determine what happened.”

There is no indication that the suspicious death is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, IHIT said, adding that anyone with information about the incident should call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.