A day after a stabbing incident in the city that left two youths injured, homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby for what they're calling a murder.

No details have been provided so far, other than that there has been a death in the area near Byrne Creek Ravine Park.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is expected to provide more details later on Thursday.

The death comes a day after police were called to another area of Burnaby to investigate a stabbing with two youth victims, and after a 22-year-old man killed in Langley was publicly identified.

The youths were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no details about suspects or a possible motive have been made public.

In a statement Wednesday night on an unrelated incident, IHIT said Arshdeep Singh was the victim of a shooting on 207 Street in Langley last week.

A second victim, a man in his 20s, was also found with gunshot wounds, but was expected to survive.

So far there is nothing to indicate the recent bouts of violence are connected to the latest homicide in Burnaby.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.