Homicide team investigating disappearance of 24-year-old Surrey man

A missing person investigation led by Surrey RCMP has now been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

In a news release Thursday, the local RCMP detachment said IHIT has taken conduct of the case involving a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 3 after last being seen on Nov. 19.

"Criminality is believed to be a factor, therefore the IHIT has been engaged and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release.

Earlier this month, Surrey RCMP said Kristopher Prevost was last seen around 10 a.m. in the 6400 block of 128 Street.

Homicide investigators are expected to provide more details as they become available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact IHIT's information line at 1-877-551-4448.