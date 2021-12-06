Homicide team investigating suspicious death after human remains found in burning car

Homicide investigators are now looking into an incident in Abbotsford, B.C., reported over the weekend.

Local police said in an update Monday that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation into a suspicious death.

Human remains were found in the Fraser Valley city early Sunday morning.

First responders had been called to Riverside Street north of Townshipline Road shortly before 3 a.m. for reports that a vehicle was on fire. When the fire was put out, human remains were found inside.

No details have been provided about the condition of those remains, or who they are thought to belong to.

Police have also not said anything about a possible motive, or whether they believe there are any ties to gang activity in the province's Lower Mainland.

In a brief news release, Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker said anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT.