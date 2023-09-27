Homicide team probing Vancouver man's suspicious death on Sunshine Coast

Authorities have identified a man whose death on the Sunshine Coast last week was deemed suspicious, and are appealing for witnesses and information in hopes of advancing their investigation.

Henry Doyle, who is 58 and from Vancouver, was found injured near Klein Lake in Egmont on Sept. 23, according to a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"First responders arrived on scene and provided emergency first aid, but sadly, the victim succumbed to his injuries," IHIT said in a statement.

"The man’s death was determined to be suspicious in nature."

Police say they have learned that Doyle travelled to the area on his dirt bike, which was found near his body.

Authorities have not revealed how Doyle suffered his injuries, or why his death is being considered suspicious.

CTV News has learned Doyle owned a Canada-wide dental service provider and also served as president of the Dental Industry Association of Canada.

“We are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Henry Doyle,” read a statement from the non-profit's board of directors. “Henry was an esteemed leader in the Canadian dental industry and his death is a great loss to all who knew him.”

The Pacific Dental Conference also told CTV News it is deeply saddened to hear of Doyle’s death.

His death also came as a devastating surprise to long-time friend Wilson Kwong.

"Henry was a good guy, always fun-loving, generous to a fault, very hardworking, very well respected," he said.

Kwong said he saw Doyle downtown last week, and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary during their conversation.

"At the end of the day, the community is going to have to go through this and hopefully there's some answers so we can get some closure as to what happened to Henry," he added.

According to Kwong, Doyle leaves behind a teenage son.

CTV News has reached out to IHIT for more information but have yet to receive a response.

Investigators say they want to speak with anyone who was in the Klein Lake area last Friday, urging them to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).