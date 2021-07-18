iHeartRadio

Homicide under investigation in Cross Lake: RCMP

image.jpg

Cross Lake RCMP are investigating a homicide after a man was found with undisclosed injuries.

On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., police responded to a man in need of medical attention. The 30-year-old was transported to the local nursing station, where he died.

Police said a 30-year-old woman from Cross Lake was arrested and is in custody.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

12