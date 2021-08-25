iHeartRadio

Homicide unit called in after body reportedly found in Toronto

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is responding after a body was reportedly found in the city’s Silverthorne neighbourhood this morning.

Officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Rogers Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. for reports that a body had been found.

Police have not yet said if foul play is suspected but the homicide unit has been called to the scene.

More to come…

