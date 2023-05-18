Homicide unit investigates fatal rush-hour shooting in Calgary
One man is dead and a second is in serious, life-threatening condition after being shot in the parking lot of a northeast Calgary truck stop on Thursday evening.
Gunshots in the parking lot of the Flying J truck stop on 23rd Street N.E., in the community of Vista Heights, were reported to police at 5:35 p.m.
Police found one man dead at the scene.
Two subsequent crashes are believed to be related to the shooting.
"One of the collisions occurred in the 2700 block of 23rd Street N.E. One man was transported from the scene to the hospital in life-threatening condition," police said in a statement.
"The second collision occurred near the intersection of 26th Street N.E. and Sunridge Boulevard N.E. Officers responded and quickly took one man into custody."
Police believe the shooting was targeted and that all three individuals know each other.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Anyone who may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
