Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate after a man was found dead at the end of a road in an industrial area in Vaughan early Thursday morning.

York Regional Police were called to the north end of Rodinea Road at Teston Road, east of Keele Street at around 8 a.m. after a body was discovered.

Officers went to the scene and the adult man was subsequently pronounced dead. The coroner also attended and deemed the death suspicious.

Police did not say what prompted the coroner to classify the death as suspicious.

The man's identity has not been released and the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or anyone with home surveillance footage from the area to come forward to police.