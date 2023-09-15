Homicide unit investigating after man shot at Winnipeg apartment building

The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot dead at an apartment building in the city.

The investigation began on Wednesday at 11:10 p.m., when officers were called to the 600 block of Mulvey Avenue where a man was shot.

Police found the victim, who was inside an apartment building, with a gunshot wound. The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Damion Wayne Skrumeda.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident, including video footage or information about those involved, is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.