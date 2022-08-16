Homicide unit investigating after man, woman found dead inside Mississauga home

Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Mississauga residence.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a large red-brick house at 25 Princess St., near Queen Street South.

While doing a check of the four-unit dwelling, officers located the bodies of a man and a woman inside, Peel police said.

A duty inspector at the scene said a relative of the family alerted police to the situation.

They said two people were found inside with "signs of trauma." The age of the victims is not yet known.

Moment after arriving at the scene, media officer Const. Mandeep Khatra told CP24 that officers attended this address this morning around 8 a.m. to “check on wellbeing of occupants” and found two deceased people with “obvious signs of trauma.”

“At this time, the investigation is in its early stages and we are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this event,” he said.

PREMISE CHECK

- Area of Queen St & Princess St in #Mississauga

- A man and a woman found deceased inside a residence

- Homicide Bureau investigating

- C/R at 8:00 a.m.

- PR22-0271657

This is a developing news story. More to come.