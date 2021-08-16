Homicide unit investigating another Whyte Avenue death

For the second time in two weeks, homicide investigators were called to Whyte Avenue Monday morning.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said they were investigating the death of a man who is believed to be in his 20s near 105 Street. Police have not ruled the death a homicide, but are calling it suspicious.

Commuters were asked to avoid the area.

Ethan Taylor, 20, was found dead on the popular bar strip in Old Strathcona in the early morning of Aug. 4. A 29-year-old man, Joel Genao, was charged with second-degree murder.