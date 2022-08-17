Homicide unit investigating death in central Edmonton: EPS
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Edmonton Police are investigating the death of a man in central Edmonton.
EPS say they responded to a report of an unresponsive person near 118 Avenue and 96 street on Aug. 10. When the arrived, they found 25-year-old Owen Baptiste, who was declared dead at the scene.
An autopsy on Baptiste was completed on Aug. 13, and EPS says the death is a homicide. They are not releasing the cause of death, as detectives work on the investigation.
Anyone with information about the homicide is being asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.
