Homicide unit investigating death in Scarborough, Ont.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died following an unknown trouble call in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., Toronto police responded to an unknown trouble call in the area of Washburn Way and Tapscott Road where a car reportedly crashed into a wall of a townhouse.

Police say the driver, a man, was found injured and unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed the driver to hospital in life-threatening condition and he died shortly after, according to police.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

Officers said evidence of gunfire was found at the crash scene.

Homicide has taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

The area is closed off as police investigate.

This is a developing news story.

