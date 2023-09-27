Homicide unit investigating death of man found in Hamilton
Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a man found in Hamilton’s Durand neighbourhood.
Police have not released many details about the investigation but said the man was found near MacNab Street and Jackson Street.
“It is early in the investigations and more details will be released when available,” Hamilton police said in a social media post.
