Homicide unit investigating death of woman found on Whitemud Drive
The homicide section is now investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman found on Whitemud Drive earlier this week.
The body was found shortly before 8 a.m. on the side of the road at Whitemud Drive eastbound between 17 and 34 Street.
An autopsy was conducted on Thursday and police say cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and further testing, but the woman's death is being considered suspicious.
Her identity has not been released.
A police spokesperson initially told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday the death was not suspicious, before issuing a correction later that day.
Anyone who noticed unusual activity in the area or with dashcam footage from between midnight and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 is asked to call police at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
