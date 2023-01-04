Homicide unit investigating death of woman in apartment fire

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman who died in an apartment building fire.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the three-storey apartment building in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue Tuesday morning. At the time, the WFPS said crews helped people evacuate the building, and one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police said the woman who was taken to hospital died of her injuries. She has been identified as Star Alicia Thomas.

Police said due to the nature of her death, the homicide unit is now investigating.

"The totality of the circumstances, it was considered suspicious," Const. Dani McKinnon, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, told CTV News.

Police would not say if investigators believe the fire was intentionally set, saying that information is part of the ongoing investigation.

Winnipeg police confirmed this is the first homicide of 2023.

The death comes about a week after another fatal apartment fire on Christmas Day, that resulted in the deaths of two people.

McKinnon confirmed there is no connection between the two fires.

The homicide unit is asking anyone with information about the fire on Sargent Avenue to call investigators at (204) 986-6508, or call Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.