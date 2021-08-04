Homicide unit investigating male's death on Whyte Avenue

WARNING: This story contains imagery some viewers may find disturbing.

Police say a male who died on Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning was one of three hurt in a disturbance on the popular bar strip.

The trio were found around 1:20 a.m. when southwest officers were called to 82 Avenue and 103 Street.

A male whose age and name was not released died at the scene. For a period of time, the body was visible underneath a white sheet behind police tape.

The other two males were taken to hospital: one with serious injuries, one with minor injuries.

It's unknown what kind of injuries they sustained or how, but police are calling the death suspicious and the case is being investigated by the homicide unit.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Whyte Avenue was closed between Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard to vehicles and pedestrians in both directions for several hours.