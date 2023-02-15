Homicide unit investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man

Ottawa police say they are investigating a Valentine’s Day homicide after an 18-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Station Boulevard, which is a few blocks southeast of Riverside Drive and Industrial Avenue.

Just before 7 p.m., police were called to the Ottawa Hospital General Campus after a person arrived there having been shot, police said. The hospital is about one kilometre south of where the shooting happened.

The victim, Omar Al-Khalidi, died in hospital. Police say he did not get to the hospital on his own.

Investigators remained at the scene Wednesday morning. Officers appeared to be focusing on a vehicle in the parking lot of a housing complex.

Ottawa Community Housing said in a statement on social media it was working with Ottawa police on the investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the family and the loved ones of the person who passed as a result of the tragic incident on Station Blvd. Tuesday night. We continue to work with Ottawa Police during their investigation," OCH said. "Staff have been deployed on-site since being made aware of the situation, and we are working directly with community partners to support tenants during this difficult time."

Our thoughts are with the family and the loved ones of the person who passed as a result of the tragic incident on Station Blvd. Tuesday night. We continue to work with @OttawaPolice during their investigation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Rf4rWOB9G9

Some residents told CTV News Ottawa they didn't hear anything unusual Tuesday evening, but one said she had heard a single, quick gunshot.

Neighbours expressed surprise Wednesday.

"It's a little unsettling. I'm a little shocked to be honest," said Brad Mischuk. "I live fairly close so it's concerning for me that stuff like this is going on in this neighbourhood."

It's not clear what led to the incident or why.

"We're not sure what the motive was but we do believe there is no risk to public safety at this time," said Ottawa police S/Sgt. Stephanie Burns. "We're asking anyone with information to call the OPS homicde unit, or they have the option of Crime Stoppers if they want to remain anonymous."

Police have not released any details about a possible suspect.

This is Ottawa’s third homicide of the year.

- with files from Jeremie Charron, CTV News Ottawa