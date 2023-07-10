Homicide unit investigating Sunday death at Belvedere Station
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Homicide detectives are investigating a death near Edmonton's Belvedere LRT station Sunday night.
By the time CTV News Edmonton arrived, police had taped off a large area of Fort Road and 129 Avenue and covered what appeared to be a body with a sheet.
A man died at the scene, according to Alberta Health Services.
Other than confirming the homicide unit is in charge of the investigation, Edmonton Police Service has not released any details.
The area was reopened Monday morning.
