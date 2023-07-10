Homicide unit investigating Sunday death at Belvedere Station

Homicide detectives are investigating a death near Edmonton's Belvedere LRT station Sunday night.

A weapons complaint was made to police around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a dead man with "suspicious injuries," Edmonton Police Service said in a statement the next day. EPS did not describe what made his injuries suspicious.

By the time CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene on Sunday, investigators had taped off a large area of Fort Road and 129 Avenue and covered the man's body with a sheet.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone who has residential security or dash camera footage from the area between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. was asked to contact EPS.