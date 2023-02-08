Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.

Kyle Andrades was found inside a commercial unit on Tenth Line Road south of Brian Cobourn Boulevard on Tuesday around 10 p.m., police said in a news release.

His death is considered suspicious.

Friends confirmed to CTV News that Andrades was a physiotherapist. He had a Master's degree in physiotherapy from uOttawa, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated in 2011. He owned his own private practice in Gloucester, treating many patients in the region.

"It's hard to see someone like that go," said Chris James, who knew Andrades. "I just found out this morning. My Facebook Messenger lit up. It's unbelievable."

A shrine at one of Andrades's regular hang-out spots, Connor's Irish Pub in Orleans, was set up Wednesday afternoon. Friends described him as a fun-loving, outgoing and generous.

"I saw him Saturday night. We had a couple of drinks here. He's going to be missed by many," said James.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and there are no concerns for public safety.

"We are working on identifying what happened to the individual," S/Sgt. Jeff Pilon with the Ottawa police homicide unit told CTV News. "We don't have a cause of death. That will be determined through an autopsy."

Preparations are underway at Connor's Irish Pub for a vigil on Friday.

"He was a huge part of this family, this family of regulars here," said friend Clive Packer. "He will be missed."